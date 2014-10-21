FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LMEWEEK-HKEx to launch mini base metals contracts on Dec. 1
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 21, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

LMEWEEK-HKEx to launch mini base metals contracts on Dec. 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans to launch so-called “mini” industrial metals futures contracts on Dec. 1, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday.

HKEx, which purchased the London Metal Exchange (LME) in December 2002, has previously said it planned to launch contracts in copper, aluminium and zinc this year, but this is the first time the launch date has been announced.

Li announced the date during a speech at the LME Week dinner, the largest annual gathering of the global industrial metals sector.

The contracts have a lot size of five tonnes rather than 25 tonnes on benchmark contracts on the 137-year-old LME, the world’s biggest industrial metals market.

The contracts will be based on settlement prices of the LME futures and settled in cash, not with physical metal like LME contracts, and denominated in the Chinese currency.

The launch aims to capture the growing appetite among investors in China for commodities trading and will offer currency convenience for its Asia clients.

China is the world’s largest industrial metals consumers. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.