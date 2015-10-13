FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CME to launch physically delivered lead contract Nov 23
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CME to launch physically delivered lead contract Nov 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - CME Group will launch a new physically delivered lead futures contract, priced in dollars for delivery in the United States and Europe, beginning November 23, the company announced on Tuesday.

CME announced plans in May to launch a zinc futures contract, stepping up a global battle for metals market share with the London Metal Exchange amid expanding Asian markets.

Michael Camacho, head of global commodities at JPMorgan, said: “The addition of lead futures to CME Group’s expanding base metals portfolio will provide our industrial metals clients with capital efficiencies at a time when they are looking to mitigate risk in uncertain markets.”

Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.