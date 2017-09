LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is shelving efforts to register warehouses in mainland China to make way for a broader program to develop its physical operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) CEO Charles Li told Reuters on Tuesday.

“(Warehousing), that’s a very narrow issue and that issue, we are deliberately parking it,” Li said. (Reporting by Pratima Desai and Veronica Brown; editing by Jason Neely)