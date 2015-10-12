LMEWEEK-Metals market watches China's oil benchmark plan

* Establishing global benchmark a difficult undertaking

* Yuan-denomination problematic for foreign investors

By Pratima Desai and Clara Denina

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s plan to launch an oil contract to compete with world benchmarks could be a model for a metals one, but Beijing’s response to collapsing Shanghai equities and a currency that cannot be freely traded worry traders.

In the run-up to LME Week in London, starting on Monday, a big talking point has been whether metals trading in Shanghai could be opened up to foreign investors in an attempt to take the benchmark role from the London Metal Exchange. China consumes about half of global base metals output

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) could as soon as this month launch a global crude contract to compete with the existing London Brent and the U.S. WTI benchmarks.

It would be the first Chinese contract that allows direct participation by international investors.

But many are sceptical because of the response of Chinese authorities to the stock market crash in Shanghai which included suspending trading of more than 1,000 firms.

“Chinese government intervention has got to stop and until the day they realise that, international investors will be wary of committing significant funds to Chinese markets,” said Clive Furness, managing director at consultants Contango Markets.

“They have probably put the cause of internationalising their market back five years, establishing a global benchmark contract is significantly more difficult than just calling a contract global.”

The oil contract is being launched in the free trade zone in Shanghai being used to trial a number of economic and social reforms and expected to emulate Hong Kong by 2020.

China has waived value-added-tax for settling the oil contract, which will be run by a new unit of SHFE in the free trade zone.

Its yuan denomination is a problem for foreign investors.

“If you take dollars in, you want to be able to bring dollars out, you can’t always do that without a freely convertible currency,” said Ashok Shah, investment director at London & Capital.

“Allowing the yuan to float may be delayed a little, but it will happen as it becomes more of a political objective.”

A free yuan could allow international investors to more easily trade copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel on SHFE.

That could damage trading of these metals also traded on the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which is trying to increase trade to boost its revenues.

But some do not see a clear rivalry.

“Not everything is a threat to the LME, if westerners had access to Shanghai, people would be able to arbitrage, which would mean more business for the LME too,” said Andy Gooch, chief executive at Chinese securities firm GF Financial.

“But in the light of what has happened on equities in the last 2-3 months in China, maybe the government is thinking that they are not so keen to open up as quickly as they had thought because they are uncomfortable with the volatility.”

Both the LME and SHFE declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by William Hardy)