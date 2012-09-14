Nickel hits highest since early May on Fed stimulus

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose to their highest in more than four months on Friday, echoing gains across base metals after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a new round of aggressive stimulus that investors hoped would help bolster demand for industrial metals.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange hit a session high of $17,633 a tonne, its highest since early May. At 1130 GMT it traded at $17,605 a tonne , up 5 percent from Thursday’s close of $16,750.