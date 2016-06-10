FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warehouse firm Pacorini Metals changes name to Access World
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 10, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Warehouse firm Pacorini Metals changes name to Access World

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Pacorini Metals, owned by Anglo-Swiss mining firm Glencore, is changing its name to Access World as of July 1, 2016, the warehousing firm said in a release on Friday.

“Increasingly we provide logistics services and warehousing for a growing range of products including soft commodities, lumber, paper and pulp, project cargo, ferroalloys and concentrates,” Pacorini Metals said. “We have taken the name from our African business.”

A U.S. judge said on Monday that Pacorini Metals USA Inc and Glencore Ltd must face a private antitrust lawsuit accusing them of trying to monopolise the market for special high grade zinc, driving up its price. Both are units of Anglo-Swiss mining company Glencore Plc. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

