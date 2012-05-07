FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 7, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

Peru mine union group calls for strike May 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s federation of mining unions said on Monday it is planning to start a two-day nationwide strike on May 14, but individual unions have not yet confirmed their participation.

Workers want the government to implement a law passed by Congress that would create a special retirement fund for miners funded by monthly payrolls and corporate profits, said Luis Castillo, the head of the federation.

“It’s been nine months that the government hasn’t implemented the mining retirement law,” Castillo told Reuters.

The success of the national strike rests on approval of local unions. Previous calls for a national walk-out from the federation, most recently in July, did not come to fruition because member unions could not agree on terms.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper and silver producer and is No. 6 in gold. (Reporting By Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer)

