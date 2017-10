LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Spot gold prices turned positive on Friday as its safe haven appeal was boosted by U.S. data showing employers hired at a dismal pace in June, raising pressure on the Federal Reserve to do more to boost the economy.

Spot gold was at $1,607.29 an ounce at 1237 GMT from $1,604.33 at Thursday’s close, having earlier touched a session high of $1,609.39 an ounce.