Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 120 tonnes of nickel for March shipment via a tender that closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.co.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM ORIGIN 120 Glencore International AG $475 Norway * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the metal product will arrive at Incheon Port. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)