S.Korea buys 1,000 T aluminium for October
July 31, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea buys 1,000 T aluminium for October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought 1,000
tonnes of aluminium for Oct. 30 shipment via a tender closed on
Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER             ORIGIN        PREMIUM(CIF/T)
    1,000      Glencore Int'l AG    Australia     $108.4
               
    
    * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal
Exchange(LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at the port of
Busan.

 (Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

