By Eric Onstad
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 A group of former traders from
commodity house Glencore are set to launch an online
platform on Wednesday that allows mining companies and smelters
to cut out the middlemen and save cash on deals for
concentrates.
Open Mineral already has commitments from several major
parties to use the online marketplace and plans to start actual
trades once it gains a critical mass of members, probably in
August or September, said Chief Executive Boris Eykher.
Smelters and miners could potentially boost returns by
millions of dollars by dealing directly in the concentrate
market, which is inefficient and opaque, he added.
"That's where the intermediaries are making the biggest
margins and that's where the mines and smelters are losing the
most money," Eykher said.
He says the potential market for the platform in copper,
zinc and lead concentrates is about $50 billion. This excludes
concentrates produced by miners that have their own smelters.
Miners and smelters will post tenders on the online
platform, get offers from counterparties and agree deals, paying
a fee to the platform, which is being financed by its partners.
Eykher, who was chief financial officer at Glencore-owned
zinc producer Kazzinc, acknowledges that it will take time to
build up activity on the site, with the initial transactions
small spot deals.
"It will take time for the platform to start operating
because we need to have both parties. There are about 1,000
mines and smelters and we will knock on the door of each of
them," he said.
Annual concentrate deals are already agreed for 2017, so the
platform will target spot and 2018 contracts, which are due to
be negotiated later in the year.
While refined metal is largely standardised and priced on
global metals exchanges, the content of concentrates vary
sharply due to a wide range of byproducts and impurities.
The platform estimates the value of each concentrate based
on the component parts that add or subtract value when
processed.
For example, copper concentrates often have valuable
byproducts such as gold but also can include poisonous arsenic.
"We are confident there is a massive demand out there for
improved efficiency, transparency, and better market analytics,"
said Chief Operating Officer Ilya Chernilovskiy.
The platform also allows members to post tenders for
logistics providers, he added.
Open Mineral is part of the Thomson Reuters Labs Incubator
Program for start-ups.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)