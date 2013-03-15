Struggling tungsten signals poor prognosis for EU industry

* EU ferro-tungsten prices at lowest since late 2010

By Natalie Huet

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Prices for ferro-tungsten, a hard metal used in tool steels and light bulbs, have fallen to a more than two-year low in Europe, with traders blaming the continent’s ailing steel industry and muted manufacturing activity.

At around $39-$40 per kg, prices for ferro-tungsten are down nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year and at their lowest since November 2010. TUN-FERRO-LON

Prized for its high strength and resistance to heat, ferro-tungsten is commonly used as a steel alloy in industrial tools and heavy machinery used for working other metals, such as moulds and cutting tools. It is also used in filaments, electrodes, wires and other electrical and electronic components.

Metals traders said supplies were abundant, inquiries for ferro-tungsten were rare and trade volumes very thin, leaving them scrambling to secure orders at ever lower prices.

“There’s very little appetite for it (ferro-tungsten) in Europe from the steel mills and a lot of people have a lot of material on hand,” said a UK-based trader.

Traders said prices were also weakening for other steel alloys such as ferro-molybdenum MLY-FERRO-LON and ferro-vanadium VAN-FERRO-LON, reflecting the woes of European steel firms, which have suffered heavy losses in recent years on the back of falling steel demand.

Steel demand is likely to slide further this year in Europe before a mild rebound takes hold in 2014, though it will remain well below pre-crisis levels, steel industry body Eurofer said last month.

The fall in tungsten prices also reflects the wider struggle of manufacturing activity in Europe, said Robert Baylis, managing director at consultancy firm Roskill.

“You’ve got to remember that quite a lot of tungsten is used for automotive-related use and the European car manufacturing industry has been on a bit of a nosedive recently,” he said.

Contrasting with the optimism that has lately lifted stock markets to multi-year highs, sagging physical demand and low confidence in Europe’s chances of economic recovery are pressuring tungsten prices in a downward spiral, traders said.

“Normally first quarters are very good quarters. But people are not confident, the economy is not as good as people expected,” said a metals trader based in Germany.

“My feeling is Germany is reasonably OK but in Italy, France, Spain, there’s no demand.”

ENGINE ROOM OF THE ECONOMY

Traded on the spot market, tungsten is not listed on the London Metal Exchange and is largely spared the speculation and stockpiling affecting metals such as aluminium and copper.

This means that price drops generally simply reflect a slump in real demand, noted Anthony Lipmann, owner of Lipmann Walton & Co, a British firm specialised in minor metals trading.

“Tungsten is at the base of all manufacturing... you can relate it to the very engine room of our economies,” he said.

“The fact that prices are falling shows there’s not a lot of confidence and people are quite worried about the sustainability of demand in the base materials behind our economies.”

On the supply side, further pressuring prices, Vietnam has increased tungsten output in recent years, taking advantage of a retreat of leading player China, where a 20 percent export duty since 2008 gives producers little incentive to sell abroad.

Prices for ferro-tungsten, however, are still higher than they were during the 2008 financial crisis, when they hovered around $25-27 per kg. They rebounded in late 2010 and hit an all-time high of $54 per kg in the first quarter of 2012.

While reliance on Asian exports is likely to underpin prices in the long run, traders said negative sentiment was likely to push prices further down in the short term, though none would say by how much.

“It’s very difficult to say. If I knew, I wouldn’t be that frustrated,” said the German trader.

Lipmann noted that twenty years ago tungsten was worth about $4 a kg: “It’s still 10 times higher and frankly I don’t think we’re a 10 times stronger world. So actually there’s a long, long way that all these metals can fall.” (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)