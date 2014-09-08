U.S. Mint to stop 2014 platinum Eagle coin sales after Oct 1

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint said on Monday it will cease accepting dealer orders for its American Eagle platinum bullion coins after Oct. 1 as demand tumbles, and plans to make fewer platinum coins for investors next year.

Year to date, the Mint has sold 13,700 of the one-ounce coins, including 10,000 ounces sold in the first three weeks after its relaunch on March 10.

That was sharply below the Mint’s 50,000-ounce production this year. The Mint stopped platinum coin production between 2009 and 2013 due to weak demand.

“It’s more efficient to melt any of the unsold inventory and unwind the platinum lease so we are not subject to continued leasing costs,” said Tom Jurkowsky, the Mint’s director of corporate communications.

The Mint pays less to melt down its current coin inventory than to lease more metal to mint the next year’s coins.

While the Mint makes the cheaper, less polished American Eagle platinum bullion coins for investors, it also makes the higher-premium platinum Eagle proof coins that undergo a specialized minting process targeting collectors.

The U.S. Mint will initially make less platinum investment bullion coins for 2015, but it could adjust output if demand picks up, Jurkowsky said.

Platinum prices are up less than 2 percent this year despite the longest mining strike in South Africa, which has 80 percent of the world’s platinum reserves, underperforming sister-metal palladium’s 24 percent rally and gold’s 4 percent gain.

So far this year, sales of the Mint’s American Eagle gold bullion coins were down 51 percent year over year, and silver Eagles also dropped 14 percent, as economic optimism, reflected by a record rally in U.S. equities, sapped safe-haven demand. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)