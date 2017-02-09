LONDON Feb 9 Forged warehouse certificates
circulating in the name of Access World, a metals warehouse
company owned by commodity giant Glencore Plc, have all
been for nickel in Asia, it said on Thursday.
Access World, formerly Pacorini Metals, said on Jan. 21 it
had become aware of fake warehouse receipts circulating in its
name and urged holders to seek authentication.
Warehouse companies issue receipts for metal stored in their
facilities as proof of ownership, which are often used as
collateral for bank finance.
"We note that currently all relevant forged warehouse
receipts we have seen have been in the name of Access World
Logistics (Singapore) Pte Ltd... and have been solely across
nickel," it said in a statement.
Access World also said that it would provide authentication
for clients' certificates on Feb. 10-15, after which it would
honour "duly authenticated original warehouse receipts".
Metals markets were rocked more than two years ago by a $3
billion fraud at Qingdao port in China, when a firm allegedly
duplicated warehouse certificates to pledge metal as collateral
for multiple bank loans.
