Rusal says looks forward to working with LME after court ruling

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Thursday it looked forward to working closely with the London Metal Exchange and all its key stakeholders after a British court ruled in its favour in a case against the LME.

Rusal said that, as a result of the ruling, the LME’s original decision on reforms of its global warehouse network would be quashed. The LME will now be required to carry out a fair and lawful consultation process, Rusal added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)