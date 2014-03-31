FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rusal says may support LME warehouse rules after new consultation
March 31, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Rusal says may support LME warehouse rules after new consultation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal said it may accept new rules to cut backlogs at warehouses overseen by the London Metal Exchange (LME) if they were the result of a fair consultation, a company executive said on Monday.

Rusal would be more happy, however, if the LME tackled the issue of high rents at LME depots as it reviews its warehouse regulations that were quashed by a UK court last week, Steve Hodgson, Rusal’s sales and marketing director, told a conference call.

United Company Rusal Plc won a court decision on Thursday, dealing a stunning setback to plans to cut logjams in warehouses after a judge said consultations had been “unfair and unlawful”. (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Veronica Brown; Editing by Anthony Barker)

