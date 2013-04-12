FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marketing vicepresident Askew quits metals warehouser Metro
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Marketing vicepresident Askew quits metals warehouser Metro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Mark Askew, vice president of marketing at Goldman Sachs’ metals warehousing business Metro International LLC, resigned on April 11 with immediate effect, three industry sources said.

This is the second departure from the bank’s warehousing division, and at least the sixth high profile exit from its metals branch in the last six months.

“Over the years Mark has built strong relationships through the industry and an extremely successful business,” a London-based metal trader said.

The departure of metals veteran Askew, after 12 year at the warehousing firm, comes as Goldman Sachs explores a sale of Metro, just three years after the investment bank bought the company for $550 million.

Askew declined to comment on his departure. Metro International and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
