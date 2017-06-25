June 26 Australia's Metcash Ltd
reported a 21 percent fall in full year profit on Monday owing
to a one-off cost associated with the acquisition of the Home
Timber & Hardware business, and said Chief Executive Ian Morrice
would retire in 2018.
For the year ended 30 April, 2017, Metcash reported a profit
after tax of A$171.9 million ($130.0 million), compared with
A$216.5 million a year earlier.
The company said its underlying profit after tax rose 9.3
percent to A$194.8 million. It decided to bring forward the
recommencement of dividends and announced a fully franked final
dividend of 4.5 cents per share.
($1 = 1.3222 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)