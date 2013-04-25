FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Methanex Corp to move Chile plant to Louisiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp, a Canadian producer of methanol, said late on Wednesday that it was moving a second plant from Chile to Geismar, Louisiana.

Moving the second, 1-million-tonne plant to Louisiana allows Methanex to take advantage of relatively low-priced natural gas, from which methanol is made, Chief Executive John Floren said.

The plant was expected to start up in early 2016 and cost $550 million.

Methanol is a liquid chemical used to make industrial and consumer products such as building materials and plastics.

