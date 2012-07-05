FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Methanex restarts second plant in New Zealand
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Methanex restarts second plant in New Zealand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Second plant to add 650,000 tonnes capacity per year

* Total Motunui capacity to be 1.5 mln tonnes per year

July 5 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp said on Thursday it restarted its second methanol plant at its Motunui site in New Zealand and production commenced this week.

Vancouver-based Methanex, the world’s largest methanol supplier and distributor, said the second plant would raise capacity by 650,000 tonnes per year and increase the Motunui site capacity to 1.5 million tonnes per year.

“The plant adds a competitive new supply source for our customers in the fast-growing Asian markets,” Methanex Chief Executive Bruce Atiken said.

The company earlier this year said it would cost $60 million to restart the plant.

Methanex, which has been grappling with plant outages, had to shut down its Egypt plant for about three weeks in November 2011. It had also idled three of its four plants in Chile following curtailment of natural gas supply from Argentina.

The company, which has two production units in Motunui, restarted its first plant in 2008 after being idled in 2004 due to limited gas availability.

Shares of the company were trading flat at C$28.72 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.