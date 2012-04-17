UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Metinvest sees profit falling after 2011 jump

* Sees 2012 results closer to 2010 level

* FY revenue $14.19 billion vs $9.39 billion in 2010

* Growth driven by sharp expansion in steel operations

* Steel makes EBITDA loss, group earnings mostly in iron ore (Writes through with comments by Metinvest CFO)

KIEV, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian mining group and steel producer Metinvest said its net profit was likely to drop in 2012 after quadrupling to $1.85 billion in the prior period, hit this year by weaker iron ore prices.

Iron ore prices plummeted in September-October 2011 after rallying for the previous three quarters, helping boost the company’s earnings.

“Given the current situation on the market, we think 2012 will be much closer to 2010 than 2011 (in terms of financial results),” Metinvest’s Chief Financial Officer Sergiy Novikov told Reuters.

The privately-held firm, majority-owned by Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov, increased its revenue to $14.19 billion in 2011 from $9.39 billion in 2010, its IFRS financial report showed, driven by a sharp expansion in the steel operations partly due to an acquisition.

However, the steel segment was loss making at the adjusted EBITDA level and group earnings were mostly generated by the iron ore segment.

“The iron ore segment accounted for 92.4 percent of Metinvest’s adjusted EBITDA, coke and coal for 14.2 percent while the steel segment generated a negative margin of 3.6 percent,” Metinvest said.

Metinvest owns iron ore and coal mines, ore enrichment plants, smelters and other connected companies in Ukraine and abroad. It increased crude steel output to by 64.4 percent to 14.375 million tonnes in 2011.

The increase was partly due to the 2010 acquisition of the rival Ilyich steel plant in Ukraine.

Metinvest exports steel mostly to Europe, the CIS and the Middle East, while its iron ore exports mostly go to Europe and southeast Asia. The company sold a total of 21.98 million tonnes of iron ore in 2011.

Novikov said Metinvest planned to keep output stable this year and was “constantly scanning the market” for potential acquisitions, but had nothing specific on the table.

Asked about the possibility of an IPO, Novikov said the issue was up to shareholders but he did not expect such a move this year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)