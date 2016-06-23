Dodd, Frank blast ruling that MetLife not too big to fail

June 23 (Reuters) - A federal court's striking down of the government's designation of insurer MetLife Inc as "too-big-to-fail" could undermine efforts to head off another financial crisis, authors of the landmark Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law said.

In a brief filed on Thursday with a federal appeals court, former Senator Chris Dodd, former Representative Barney Frank and other Democratic party leaders said the designation was necessary to bring a key nonbank financial institution under an effective regulatory regime.

Signed by 20 current and former lawmakers, the brief opposes U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Collyer's order in March, now under appeal, rescinding the government's 2014 designation of MetLife as a systematically important financial institution.

Such a designation would reflect regulators' concern that its failure could hurt the U.S. financial system.

Collyer said the designation by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a group of federal regulatory heads, had been "arbitrary and capricious." She said the council never adequately assessed the risk of Metlife's failure and neglected to perform a cost-benefit analysis of applying the designation.

The court's decision "is an invitation to nonbanks to engage in riskier behavior than they have been doing without sufficient regulation," former Representative Frank said in a press conference about the brief on Thursday.

The designation would put MetLife under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which typically regulates banks.

"Essentially what the judge did was amend the statute by imposing some obstacles to us trying to protect society," Frank said.

The FSOC was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and charged with designating systemically important companies, which would be subject to increased regulation and possibly tighter capital requirements. Other companies so designated are insurers American International Group and Prudential Financial Inc. and General Electric Co's finance arm.

In the brief on Thursday, lawmakers said FSOC does not have to find that a company is financially vulnerable before it makes a systemically important designation.

"Seemingly healthy institutions can defy widely held expert forecasts, collapse quickly and then threaten economic damage on a catastrophic scale," the brief said.

Dodd-Frank also does not require a cost-benefit analysis because Congress realized that would hamstring the FSOC's mission, they said.

They said Collyer's decision, if upheld, would hamstring the government's attempts to prevent another "calamitous financial meltdown."

MetLife spokesman Christopher Stern said the insurer will respond to the court in its own brief in August. (Reporting by Dena Aubin in New York; additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)