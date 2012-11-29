FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stuyvesant Town tenants reach settlement in class-action lawsuit -- lawyer
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Stuyvesant Town tenants reach settlement in class-action lawsuit -- lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc : * Stuyvesant town/peter cooper village tenants in class-action lawsuit and

cwcapital and Metlife reach preliminary $146.85 million settlement -- lawyer * Cmbs bondholders that cwcapital represents and Metlife to pay tenants in suit

$68.75 million - lawyer * Bondholder’s share to be $58.25 million, Metlife Inc $10.5 million * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents

charged since late 2009 * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents

charged since late 2009 - source * A final settlement, including deadline for appeal, is expected to take

another 18 months

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.