BRIEF-Hope Well Capital's Anthony Chang resigns from board, CFO position
* Hope Well Capital Corp - anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position
June 29 MetLife Inc on Thursday came a step closer to spinning off its U.S. retail life insurance business after the company's board of directors approved the plan, it said on Thursday.
The board set July 19 as the effective date for the spinoff of Brighthouse Financial Inc, with shares to be distributed on Aug. 4, subject to approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Hope Well Capital Corp - anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position
* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing