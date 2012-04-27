MetLife--Decisions to make before capital return

April 27 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc will have to “examine a range of factors” after shedding its bank holding company status before it can make a decision on returning capital to shareholders, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

The Federal Reserve has twice blocked MetLife from raising its dividend and buying back shares, and the company is now selling off and shutting down businesses so it can shed the bank charter. Some analysts had expected the company to return capital as soon as the bank charter was out of the way.