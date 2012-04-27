FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife--Decisions to make before capital return
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

MetLife--Decisions to make before capital return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc will have to “examine a range of factors” after shedding its bank holding company status before it can make a decision on returning capital to shareholders, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

The Federal Reserve has twice blocked MetLife from raising its dividend and buying back shares, and the company is now selling off and shutting down businesses so it can shed the bank charter. Some analysts had expected the company to return capital as soon as the bank charter was out of the way.

