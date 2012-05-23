MetLife aiming for predictability in earnings-CEO

May 23 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc’s goal in raising its operating targets and shifting its business mix domestically and internationally is to move toward a “more predictable earnings stream,” Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Wednesday.

During an investor day presentation, Kandarian also said MetLife’s new return on equity targets assume $5 billion in share buybacks through 2016, though he cautioned analysts should not assume that was an absolute figure for what the company would or would not do in coming years.