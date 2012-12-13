FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metlife says expects to earn $5.5-$5.9 bln in 2013
December 13, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Metlife says expects to earn $5.5-$5.9 bln in 2013

Dec 13 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said it expects to earn between $5.5 billion and $5.9 billion, or between $4.95 per share and $5.35 per share, in 2013.

The company also said it expects to earn between $5.5 billion and $5.6 billion, or between $5.15 per share and $5.25 per share, in 2012.

“While our operating earnings per share are expected to be lower in 2013 than in 2012, they are broadly consistent with what we predicted a year ago for an extended low interest rate environment,” Chief Executive Steven Kandarian said in a statement.

