FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MetLife plans to drop bank status soon-CFO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

MetLife plans to drop bank status soon-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc is working to shed its bank holding company status by the end of the second quarter, after the Federal Reserve blocked the company’s plans to raise its dividend and buy back shares, MetLife’s interim chief financial officer said on Friday.

In slides filed with securities regulators ahead of their presentation at a UBS conference, Eric Steigerwalt said MetLife’s own calculations put it well above what the Fed required in its most recent stress testing. The Fed blocked the insurer’s capital plans because its risk-based capital ratio was less than the central bank required.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.