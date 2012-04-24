FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart's Castro-Wright quits MetLife board
April 24, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Wal-Mart's Castro-Wright quits MetLife board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Embattled Wal-Mart executive Eduardo Castro-Wright has resigned from the board of MetLife , the largest life insurer in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

“Over the past weekend, I notified you of recent events that will require my immediate and personal attention,” Castro-Wright said in a letter to MetLife CEO Steve Kandarian, a copy of which was filed with securities regulators.

Castro-Wright was named in a weekend New York Times report as a key figure in an alleged foreign bribery scandal at Wal-Mart.

