April 20, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-MetLife estimates Q1 loss of 9 cents/share

April 20 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc said it estimated a loss of 9 cents per share for the first quarter after applying new guidance on deferred acquisition costs.

The largest life insurer in the United States estimates operating earnings for the quarter to be $1.37 per share.

Analysts were expecting MetLife to earn about $1.25 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MetLife also said it estimated first-quarter revenue of $16.69 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion.

MetLife shares were up marginally at $35.48 in Friday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

