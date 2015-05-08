U.S. regulators to respond in MetLife lawsuit next week

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is delaying its public response to a legal challenge by insurance firm MetLife Inc by a few days, court documents showed, to give the company time to redact any commercially sensitive information.

“We agreed that the government should file its brief under seal to ensure that no confidential and proprietary information was inadvertently put into the public record,” company spokesman Chris Stern said on Friday.

MetLife filed its lawsuit in January, to contest designation by the Financial Stability Oversight Council as a systemically important firm, which subjects it to tougher prudential standards and oversight by the Federal Reserve.

The government’s first reply to MetLife’s complaint was due this week but will be filed under seal.

The court said on Friday the parties should file a redacted version in the court docket no later than May 18. (Editing by Ted Botha)