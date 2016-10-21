MOVES-MetLife names AIG's former CFO to its board

Oct 21 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc said it named David Herzog, former chief financial officer of American International Group Inc, to its board, effective immediately.

Herzog left AIG in December after nearly eight years as its finance chief following a management shake-up that was triggered by activist investor Carl Icahn's push to simplify its operations.

With the addition of Herzog, MetLife will have 13 directors on its board. He is also on the board of Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Herzog previously was a member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance, which provides advice and recommendations to the Federal Insurance Office.