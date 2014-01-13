FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's oil fund makes new property deal with MetLife
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Norway's oil fund makes new property deal with MetLife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s $824.40 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased stakes in two office properties in Washington and San Francisco for a net purchase price of $480 million, the central bank, which manages the fund, said on Monday.

The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, will hold 47.5 percent of the properties while MetLife will hold 52.5 percent and manage the assets.

The fund, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund can invest up to 5 percent of its assets in real estate and has made a string of investments in recent years, building a portfolio that is still worth only around 1 percent of the fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.