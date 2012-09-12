FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-MetLife sells $1.75 bln FRN in 2 parts
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-MetLife sells $1.75 bln FRN in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - MetLife Institutional Funding II
 and MetLife Global Funding I on Wednesday
sold $1.75 billion of FA-backed floating rate notes in two
parts, secured by funding agreements issued by MetLife Insurance
Co of Connecticut, in the 144a private placement market, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and US Bancorp were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: METLIFE
 
METLIFE INSTITUTIONAL FUNDING II 
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    09/12/2013
                + 10 BPS   
TYPE FRN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/12/2012
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
METLIFE GLOBAL FUNDING I 
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    03/19/2014
                + 35 BPS   
TYPE FRN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/19/2012
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

