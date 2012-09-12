New Issue-MetLife sells $1.75 bln FRN in 2 parts

Sept 12 (Reuters) - MetLife Institutional Funding II and MetLife Global Funding I on Wednesday sold $1.75 billion of FA-backed floating rate notes in two parts, secured by funding agreements issued by MetLife Insurance Co of Connecticut, in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: METLIFE METLIFE INSTITUTIONAL FUNDING II AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 09/12/2013 + 10 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A METLIFE GLOBAL FUNDING I AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 03/19/2014 + 35 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/19/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A