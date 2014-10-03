Insurer MetLife contests 'systemically important' status

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Insurance group MetLife said on Friday it would contest a proposal by the top U.S. risk council to designate it as a systemically important financial institution, and subject it to far more regulatory scrutiny.

The company had asked the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to call a meeting at which it could give written and oral evidence of why it disagreed with the proposed determination, it said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)