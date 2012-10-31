MetLife operating profit beats estimates

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, posted a third-quarter loss on a goodwill impairment charge, but its operating profit beat market estimates, helped by strong growth in the Americas.

MetLife reported a loss of $984 million, or 92 cents per share, compared with a profit of $3.43 billion, or $3.21 per share, a year earlier.

The results included a $1.6 billion after-tax goodwill impairment charge the company took during the quarter and a $467 million net derivative loss.

On an operating basis, MetLife earned $1.32 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected $1.28 per share.

The company said operating earnings at its Americas segment grew 58 percent, driven by strength in retail and group life insurance, and significantly lower catastrophe losses.

MetLife shares were marginally up in trading after the bell. They closed at $35.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.