FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MetLife operating profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

MetLife operating profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, posted a third-quarter loss on a goodwill impairment charge, but its operating profit beat market estimates, helped by strong growth in the Americas.

MetLife reported a loss of $984 million, or 92 cents per share, compared with a profit of $3.43 billion, or $3.21 per share, a year earlier.

The results included a $1.6 billion after-tax goodwill impairment charge the company took during the quarter and a $467 million net derivative loss.

On an operating basis, MetLife earned $1.32 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected $1.28 per share.

The company said operating earnings at its Americas segment grew 58 percent, driven by strength in retail and group life insurance, and significantly lower catastrophe losses.

MetLife shares were marginally up in trading after the bell. They closed at $35.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.