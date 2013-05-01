MetLife posts first-quarter profit on higher investment income

May 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, posted a first-quarter profit on higher investment income.

The net profit was $956 million, or 87 cents per share, compared with a loss of $174 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total premium written rose marginally to $9.15 billion from $9.11 billion.

Net investment income rose to $5.13 billion from $5.07 billion.

On an operating basis, the insurer earned $1.48 per share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.