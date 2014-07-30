MetLife profit almost triples on derivative gains

July 30 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly profit that almost tripled, helped by derivative gains.

Net profit rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $471 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

MetLife recorded a net derivative gain after tax and other adjustments of $202 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion in the same period of 2013.