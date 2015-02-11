UPDATE 1-MetLife's profit beats estimates on investment gains

(Adds estimates, details)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - United State’s largest life insurer MetLife Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to gains from investments and derivatives, reflecting falling interest rates and a rising dollar.

MetLife reported net investment gains of $230 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $178 million a year earlier.

The company gained $185 million from its derivatives program, compared with a loss of $373 million a year earlier. It uses derivatives to lower risks stemming from interest rates, currency exchange rates and equities.

Net income from MetLife’s group insurance business more than doubled to $338 million in the quarter, helped by a recovering job market.

With investments mainly in bonds, MetLife’s returns have been hurt by lower yields due to historically low interest rates.

MetLife, which also invests insurance premiums in equities and mortgages, has been scaling back on capital-intensive businesses such as annuities to focus more on traditional life insurance and pension products.

The company’s total operating revenue fell slightly to $18.25 billion.

Net profit jumped to $1.49 billion, or $1.30 per share, from $877 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, MetLife earned $1.38 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MetLife is currently challenging in a federal court to overturn the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council’s decision to tag it “systemically important”, which imposes tougher rules and oversight by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The company was the third insurer to be designated after American International Group Inc, which almost collapsed during the credit meltdown, and Prudential Financial Inc .

AIG and Prudential did not fight the decision, but insurers say they do not harbor the same type of risks as banks.

Up to Wednesday’s close, MetLife’s shares had lost nearly 7 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)