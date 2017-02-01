FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife's results weighed down by derivatives loss
February 1, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 7 months ago

MetLife's results weighed down by derivatives loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly net loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, dragged down by a derivative loss of $3.2 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $2.13 billion, or $1.94 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $785 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

MetLife's operating income, which excludes investment and derivative gains or losses, rose to $1.28 per share.

Total operating revenue rose 0.5 percent to $17.20 billion. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

