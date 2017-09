WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Insurer MetLife said on Thursday that the U.S. financial risk council had proposed to designate it as “systemically important,” a tag that brings far tighter government oversight.

The company said it “strongly disagrees” with the proposed designation by the Financial Stability Oversight Council. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)