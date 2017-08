May 15 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.

Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, will initially distribute the annuity, Brighthouse said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)