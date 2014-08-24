FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Metlifecare underlying year profit rises, ups dividend
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 24, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Metlifecare underlying year profit rises, ups dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retirement village operator and aged care provider Metlifecare Ltd reported a sharp drop in its headline profit on Monday, but its underlying profit matched its own and market forecasts.

It said the net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$68.8 million ($57.76 million) compared with NZ$120.3 million the year before, but that had included significant gains from a merger and asset sales.

The underlying net profit, which takes account of changes in values of properties, was NZ$46.0 million compared with NZ$33.5 million last year. The company had forecast a profit between NZ$43 million to NZ$46 million. Analysts on average forecast NZ$47.8 million.

The company, which has 25 villages and plans to build facilities that would house 200 beds a year from next year, declared a dividend of 3.75 cents a share compared with 3 cents last year.

1 US dollar = 1.1912 New Zealand dollar Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.