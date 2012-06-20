BRIEF: NZ's Metlifecare amends merger terms

WELLINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd : Metlifecare Amends Merger Terms and Updates Market

Leading retirement village and aged care provider, Metlifecare Limited (NZX:MET), today announced amended consideration and financing terms for its proposed acquisition of Vision Senior Living Limited (VSL) and Private Life Care Holdings Limited (PLC).

The amendments were agreed by the Company, the VSL and PLC shareholders and the Company’s banking syndicate prior to today’s shareholder meeting to vote on the transaction. The majority of Metlifecare’s institutional shareholders have advised that the transaction, following these amendments, will be supported. Metlifecare’s Independent Directors and management are confident that the proposed acquisition will receive the requisite support at today’s meeting.

The amendments are:

* A reduction in the consideration to Vision shareholders from 20m shares to 10m shares.

* Instead of raising additional capital from third party investors to reduce debt, Metlifecare will rationalise its property asset portfolio to provide further headroom in its balance sheet. This change has the full support of Metlifecare’s banking syndicate.

* Metlifecare expects that recent transactions in the retirement village industry and wider economic activity will lead to changes in its discount rates and property price growth assumptions. Initial discussions and analysis indicate that these changes will result in a reduction to Metlifecare’s net sssets of between 15% and 20% relative to 31 December 2011.  (Gyles Beckford)