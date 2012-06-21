FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-NZ's Metlifecare says merger plan approved
June 21, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-NZ's Metlifecare says merger plan approved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 21 - (The following statement was released by the company)

Metlifecare’s minority shareholders have today voted in favour of the merger of Metlifecare with Vision Senior Living and Private Life Care Holdings, thereby creating one of New Zealand’s largest aged care and retirement village providers.

The merger provides a number of financial and strategic benefits for Metlifecare, including:

* An enhanced platform to drive growth and shareholder value

* Complementary village portfolios in premium locations

* Increased presence in the key Auckland and Bay of Plenty markets * Access to strong development expertise and property suitable for development

* Immediate cash flow accretion

* Initial cost synergies.

“The merger is a significant milestone for the Company and brings with it a number of benefits for Metlifecare and our shareholders”, said Metlifecare Independent Director, Mr Brent Harman.

As previously communicated, the transaction is subject to various conditions with settlement due in late July. The next significant event will be the previously indicated sell down of shares by Retirement Villages New Zealand (RVNZ). Further details on the share offer will be made available to shareholders in due course.

