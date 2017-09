WELLINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd

* Expects underlying profit for year to June 2014 between NZ$43 million-NZ$46 million ($36.9 million-$39.4 million)

* Previous guidance of NZ$34 million to NZ$38 million

* The lift in underlying profit guidance results from stronger settlements activity at The Poynton Stage 3

* Also higher capital gains and deferred membership fee income from resales activity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1667 New Zealand Dollars)