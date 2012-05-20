NZ's Metlifecare cuts offer price for rivals

WELLINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd has lowered its offer price to buy two retirement village businesses following feedback from its shareholders.

Metlifecare said on Monday it would reduce the number of shares to pay for the deal to about 42.7 million new shares from previously 51.5 million to acquire unlisted Vision Senior Living Limited and Private Life Care Holdings Limited (PLC).

Metlifecare shares were last up a cent to NZ$2.06, valuing the offer at around NZ$88 million ($68 million).

The latest plan also includes terms that Vision shareholders will get an additional 7 million shares if Metlifecare’s share price exceeds NZ$3.00 within 28 months of the merger.

As part of the deal, Metlifecare will seek subscriptions for at least NZ$10 million additional capital from investors rather than Vision shareholders to pay down debt.

Previously, the funds were to be raised from the existing Vision shareholders.

“The revised terms align the interests of all our shareholders post the merger,” said Metlifecare independent director Brent Harman.

Vision is owned 68 percent by private equity funds managed by Goldman Sachs and the balance by private shareholders in Arrow International Group Limited.

PLC is fully-owned by Retirement Villages New Zealand Limited, a unit of unlisted investment fund, Retirement Villages Group (RVG), Metlifecare’s major shareholder.

The transaction is conditional upon regulatory approval, shareholder approval and certain third party consents.

Metlifecare, the third-biggest listed retirement village operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and the newly listed Summerset Group, was advised by Grant Samuel & Associates.