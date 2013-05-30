FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Metlifecare sells new shares to raise NZ$70m
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Metlifecare sells new shares to raise NZ$70m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd said on Friday it had raised NZ$70 million ($56.5 million) through a share issue to fund future expansion.

It said it had sold about 22.5 million new shares at NZ$3.10 each, a discount of 8.3 percent to the stock’s last price before it was placed on a trading halt.

“The capital raising has generated strong support from our existing shareholders. The capital raising was also successful in attracting a number of new offshore institutional investors and expanding our shareholder base through eligible investors of the retail brokers,” Managing Director Alan Edwards said in a statement.

The issue was totally underwritten and managed by Goldman Sachs.

Existing shareholders will be offered the chance to buy extra shares at a later stage.

The capital raising follows Metlifecare’s acquisition of the unlisted Vision Senior Living Limited and Private Life Care Holdings Limited (PLC) last year.

Metlifecare Is New Zealand’s third-biggest listed retirement village operator by capitalisation, after Ryman Healthcare and Summerset Group.

($1=NZ$1.2391)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.