NZ's Metlifecare Ltd says shareholder RVNZ sells down stake

WELLINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd said its major shareholder has reduced its stake through a share sale at a 2 percent discount as part of a deal to buy two retirement village businesses.

Metlifecare said Retirement Villages of New Zealand (RVNZ) had sold 22.5 million shares at NZ$2.20 each, taking its stake to 43.5 percent.

The sale was handled by Goldman Sachs and was mostly to retail investors at a price 2.2 percent below Metlifecare’s last traded price on Monday, before it was placed on a trading halt.

The share sale is part of Metlifecare’s acquisition of the unlisted Vision Senior Living Limited and Private Life Care Holdings Limited (PLC), which is being paid for through an issue of shares.

Private Life Care is fully owned by RVNZ, which had undertaken to reduce its enlarged holding to below 50 percent.

Metlifecare Is New Zealand’s third-biggest listed retirement village operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and the newly listed Summerset Group.