UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut chief to take over as Metro chairman

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann, outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year.

Metro said its three largest investors supported the plan for the succession of Haniel, head of the family behind Metro’s largest shareholder Haniel group, who will step down after the next annual shareholders’ meeting in February.

Metro said the move came after the Haniel group decided to lower its stake in Metro by almost a third by 2020 and ended an agreement to pool voting rights with the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family as they seek to simplify their holdings.

The Haniel group will continue to be represented on the Metro board by its chief financial officer Florian Funck. Franz Markus Haniel said in the statement the group wants to continue to be a shareholder in Metro for the long term.

Franz Markus Haniel has been Metro chairman since April 2012 and also held the position from 2007 to 2010.

Steinemann, 56, who is leaving Barry Callebaut in August after six years in the job, will join the Metro supervisory board in September, replacing Wulf Bernotat, who Metro said was resigning.

Steinemann, 56, who is leaving Barry Callebaut in August after six years in the job, will join the Metro supervisory board in September, replacing Wulf Bernotat, who Metro said was resigning.

Steinemann, who previously worked at companies including Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco and Anglo-Dutch consumer products maker Unilever, will remain vice chairman of Barry Callebaut and is also a member of the board of Swiss chemical group Lonza.